The first round of rain is moving out, but isolated storms will be possible later this evening.
Soaking rain has moved out of the Upstate. More showers and T-Storms will develop later this evening. Expect the greatest window for storms to go strong to severe until 9 pm.
To account for this the Upstate and parts of the Mountains are under a MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible in our area, but a larger severe weather outbreak is expected to our south and west in Georgia, Alabama and the Panhandle of Florida.
On and off showers, with perhaps a thunderstorm will linger through the early overnight period. High temperatures today will reach the 50s to middle 60s. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall, which could lead to flooding.
Sunday afternoon looks dry with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are expected next week before another round of rain and storms arrives Thursday and Friday.
