One last round of showers this morning will clear quickly, and stay sunny for the end of the week. Much colder air comes in the days ahead, along with the next round of rain by Saturday.
This morning starts with clouds and even a brief shower, but it clears quickly. Temperatures start the day in the 50s to near 60 degrees. In the afternoon, the Upstate stays mild in the mid-60s, while it gets cooler to the mid-50s in the mountains. Clouds clear to a mostly sunny sky, along with a strong breeze. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, and even higher in the upper elevations. A Wind Advisory is in place until midnight for Yancey, Mitchell, and McDowell counties.
Thursday night will bring back the typical winter feel to our area as lows drop to 34 in the Upstate and 29 in western NC. Friday will bring typical January conditions with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday will become rainy at times, mainly after noon. A brief wintry mix could move in early, but the mountains will be most susceptible to that. Highs will warm to the mid 40s to around 50. Sunday is looking dry as another front blows in, and that will lead to some bitter cold temperatures next week with lows dropping into the teens and twenties for the entire area by Monday and Tuesday nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.