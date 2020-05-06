The weather turns cooler for the next several days, and this will last into Mother's Day weekend.
Breezy, cooler weather takes shape today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees and winds becoming gusty in the afternoon up to 25-35 mph at times. There will be scattered showers across the area, and a few of these could produce brief small hail...nothing significant or severe. These showers weaken/move out this evening, but there could be a brief period of light snow in the high WNC peaks (4500 ft. up).
Thursday morning will be CHILLY with 30s in the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate. Some mountain frost is possible. The rest of the day looks great with sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Another round of scattered showers moves in with a stronger front on Friday, but for now the greater storm threat remains outside our region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the area.
The Mother's Day weekend forecast looks fully dry and sunny but chilly at times, especially Sunday morning where lows in the 30s are likely. Frost or freeze concerns could develop for much of the region. Temperatures bounce back into the 70s early next week.
