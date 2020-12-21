Good morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the week.
Monday through Wednesday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains with lows in the 30s.
A significant cold front will head our way Thursday, Christmas Eve, and give us a steady rain, which could be heavy at times. As colder air works in the rain likely changes to snow Thursday evening in the mountains. The Upstate will see the rain end as possibly some flurries Thursday night. There could be some accumulations in the mountains Thursday evening and night.
Highs on Thursday top out in the mid 50s with only upper 30s Christmas Day with sunshine for the Upstate. For the mountains on Thursday we'll see highs near 50 but only low 30s Christmas Day. Lows will in the 20s and 30s.
For the weekend we'll see sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the upper 40s for the Upstate with lows 40s in the mountains. Lows will be very cold cold Saturday morning with low 20s for the Upstate and and mid teens for the mountains, then 20s Sunday morning.
