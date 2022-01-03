A strong breeze lingers as the sky dries out and clears through the day. Highs stay cold in the upper 30s in the mountains, and upper 40s in the Upstate, though strong wind will keep it feeling colder. The wind should slowly taper off toward the evening.
With the clearing sky and calming wind, tonight gets dangerously cold. Lows reach the upper 20s Upstate and teens in western NC. Prepare a warm place for your pets, and check on neighbors who don't have a good heat source.
Despite sunshine Tuesday, highs only get into the 40s, though luckily with less wind. It warms into the 50s midweek, followed by a chance for showers on Thursday.
