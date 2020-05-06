Improving weather takes over in the days ahead, with the next round of showers and storms holding off until Friday. Mother's Day weekend takes another nice turn, staying cool and sunny.
Lingering moisture on Wednesday brings another chance of showers for the mountains while the Upstate generally stays dry. Highs will hold in the 60s to near 70 degrees as a cool northwest breeze develops. A few snow showers are possible across the high elevations (4,000 ft and up) Wednesday night, but little to no accumulation should result.
Thursday morning will be CHILLY with 30s in the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate. Some mountain frost is possible.
Another round of scattered showers moves in with a stronger front on Friday, but for now the greater storm threat remains outside our region. Highs will be in the 60s for the area.
The Mother's Day weekend forecast looks fully dry and sunny but chilly at times, especially Sunday morning where lows in the 30s are likely. Frost or freeze concerns could develop for much of the region. Temperatures bounce back into the 70s early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.