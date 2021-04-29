Showers will be possible into Friday morning as a cold front moves in! Expect cooler temps for the weekend, ahead of more rain chances next week.
Rain will push into the mountains late tonight, with some heavy downpours along the TN line. Rain will dissipate as it pushes south, with only isolated showers for the Upstate and northeast GA. Friday morning will bring some clouds and lingering light rain, but showers should push out quickly!
Through the day on Friday it will be breezy and still quite warm with highs in the low 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows dropping to 51 in the Upstate and 42 in the mountains, so much colder than previous nights!
Saturday looks nice! Winds will ease up and highs should stay in the 70s area-wide! Sunday will be a bit warmer, but still dry. Highs will get to the mid 70s for the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate.
Showers are back on Monday as a low pressure system swings in from the southwest. Timing and amounts of rain are still in question.
After that, we’ll be getting into an unsettled pattern with PM showers and storms possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.
