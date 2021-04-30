Happy Friday everyone! We hope you enjoyed the sunny stretch of weather. This morning a disturbance moved through creating some rain showers along with BREEZY conditions for our Friday. We break down the forecast below.
It’s a cloudy start to our day with a few light showers. The showers will primarily impact the morning commute and will end by this afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the 70s to 80 degrees for the Upstate and 60s to lower 70s in the Mountains.
Winds could gust up towards 30 mph in the Upstate and near 50 mph in the Mountains. Otherwise sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the North West. Wind Advisories have been issued for the Mountains to account for this.
Fire danger today is also elevated today as we have dry conditions this afternoon and strong winds.
We will dry out completely with decreasing clouds tonight. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s.
This weekend will be great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s to lower 80s.
Another round of rain and storms is looking more likely early next week.
Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!
