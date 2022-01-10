Sunny skies take over for much of the week, with temperatures at and below average for the next several days.
Sunny and cold today, reaching the low 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Expect a strong to gusty wind out of the north-northwest, making it feel colder. Tonight drops down quickly with lows in the 20s, with a few spots reaching the teens in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but cold, with highs only in the 40s to around 50 degrees, with lows in the teens and 20s. Less wind is expected.
Thursday brings passing clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s. Friday brings sunshine and milder temps, but the next round of rain arrives on Saturday.
