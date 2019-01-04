The first weekend of 2019 is shaping up to be near perfection!
Any early morning snow showers in the high elevations of WNC will fade quickly to full sunshine through the day. Expect winds to be gusty at times, up to 40-50 mph, during the day Saturday where a wind advisory is in effect for most areas except Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties.
Otherwise, breezy and sunny weather will prevail for the Upstate through the weekend - highs will soar into the mid to upper 60s...perfect 10 both days!
The nice weather sticks around into Monday of next week, before a quick-moving system brings a small chance of showers Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday look great, too, though some winter chill returns as morning temperatures drop to near freezing!
