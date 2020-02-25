Quiet weather will dominate through early Wednesday, then winds picks up and snow chances will increase for the mountains with a cold front! Chilly air settles in through the weekend.
Wednesday a cold front moves in, and that will bring one last opportunity for rain, and potentially some mountains snow by late day. Highs will warm to 66 in the Upstate and 58 in the mountains with gusty winds. Snow would develop toward the evening in the mountains. Temps will fall fast on Wednesday night, with a low of 32 for the Upstate and 25 in the mountains.
Any mountain snow we see would wrap up by Thursday morning, and amounts look generally light. Expect colder than normal temps for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s in many spots. Conditions remain dry into the weekend and chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.
