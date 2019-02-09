Sunday morning features a small window for some very light brief sleet/freezing rain in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Anything that happens would likely NOT result in any accumulation, but just be ware on western North Carolina roads Sunday morning because temperatures will be below freezing.
Otherwise, the rest of the day Sunday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 40s with a brief rain shower throughout the day.
More showers will work their way in Sunday night and continue on and off throughout the day Monday as highs return to the middle 50s as a warm front begins passing north of us.
The cold front with this system will feature widespread thunder-showers and pockets of heavy rain Tuesday with highs in the 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s before our next batch of widespread showers moves through Friday.
That should leave us dry most of next weekend.
