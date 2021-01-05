While today has a small scale system bringing brief rain and snow showers to the area, we have our focus on the next round coming on Friday. Accumulating mountain snow is likely, with some rain changing to wintry mix for parts of the Upstate.
Today, a weak system will increase clouds with on and off light rain showers for the Upstate and lower elevation mountains, with spotty snow for the higher peaks. Highs reach the mid-50s Upstate and mid-40s for the mountains. The sky clears tonight with lows in the 20s to near freezing.
The sun returns Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s for the Upstate and mid-40s in the mountains. Wednesday night we'll see mostly clear skies and lows around freezing.
Thursday starts dry but ends with rain showers, with highs in the 40s. Overnight, the rain changes to snow in the mountains. That snow continues for most of Friday in western NC, with the Upstate seeing mainly a cold rain. As of now, snow total potential is still in flux, but expect mountain accumulations.
Areas north of I-85 in the Upstate could see some brief changeover to snow on Friday morning as well, but it is too early to tell how long it would last.
The weekend looks pretty nice with sunshine and near normal temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.