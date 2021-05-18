A spotty shower or two comes through today, followed by skyrocketing temps in the days ahead. By the weekend, expect a summertime feel in the 80s and 90s.
This morning brings a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. The breeze stays light today out of the southeast, with highs reaching 78 in the Upstate and 73 in the mountains. Isolated showers could pop up at any time, but should stay brief and light, and they fade out this evening. A brief mountain downpour or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
Wednesday through Friday we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing through the 80s for the Upstate and 70s and 80s in the mountains. The overnights will hover in the 50s and 60s.
The first 90s of the season arrive for this weekend into early next week, with 80s in the mountains. A few passing clouds come each day, with a very small chance at a shower on Sunday into Monday for the mountains.
