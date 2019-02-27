Peeks of sun come through the clouds this afternoon, helping high temperatures into the low to mid-60s. The afternoon should generally dry out from early morning showers.
Thursday will be rainier by comparison with more widespread showers expected throughout most of the day, along with highs in the low 60s. The rain becomes spottier Friday, though clouds remain think, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.
Over the weekend, showers become widespread again, in the 50s and low 60s, with much colder air moving in by Sunday.
Now as far as the possibility of winter weather, there will likely be a changeover from rain to snow Sunday night in western NC. Monday dries out temporarily, with a lighter round of mountain snow possible late Monday into early Tuesday.
As for the Upstate, this system looks to generally bring rain to the area, however some of the northernmost points getting close to the NC line could see brief wintry mix at times throughout.
A clearing sky Tuesday afternoon comes with much colder air, reaching the 40s to near 50 degrees in the afternoon, and dropping fast into the 20s again by Tuesday night.
Stay up to date with the latest forecast here with the FOX Carolina weather team.
