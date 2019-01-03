GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Slowly drying out today, rain returns with heavier downpours and flood concerns for Friday. The weekend should clear out and returns to warmer temperatures.
Clouds stick around throughout the day, keeping cool temperatures in place reaching the low to mid-50s across the area. Late tonight, rain returns, and soaks the western Carolinas throughout Friday. The heaviest rain could come around midday, leaving a total of 1-3 inches and possible flooding when all is said and done. The wet weather will begin to fade as the sun sets Friday evening.
Sunshine returns over the weekend, allowing highs to return to the 60s, though the nights and mornings will stay chilly. Monday will present the same beautiful weather before brief and spotty showers return Tuesday.
