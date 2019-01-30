A brutal chill across the eastern half of the country doesn't skip the southeast, as temperatures stay well below average, even to dangerous overnight levels for the next couple days.
Despite a sunny sky, it stays chilly and breezy today with highs only reaching the mid-30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate. The wind at times will gust upwards of 30 and even 40 mph in spots, creating a "feels like" temperature that is even colder. A wind chill advisory is in place across the Tennessee border, as well as for Buncombe and Jackson counties until 10am on Thursday. In these areas, it may feel as cold at -10° at times.
Overnight, more frigid temperatures develop, followed by more sunny, cold air on Thursday. Finally, temperatures recover at the end of the week.
Friday onward will mark a very mild to above average temperature stretch with highs gradually rising into the 60s by early next week. There will be a few showers on hand next Monday and Tuesday, though the rain chance will likely go up by midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.