(FOX Carolina) - Thunderstorm chances take a break today but could ramp up again by Thursday.
Today starts mainly cloudy with areas of light rain or drizzle and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Through the day, isolated thunderstorms could redevelop in the mountains with the Upstate keeping just a small rain chance.
There's a chance of thunderstorms approaching from the west overnight tonight, but they should be in a weakening phase and pose a threat for just rain, and no severe weather is expected.
The atmosphere recovers Thursday afternoon, and scattered strong storms are expected to move through. A few storms are expected to reach severe limits.
Friday looks like the pick day of the week - the official start of the summer! The weather will synonymous with the season change - highs will be in the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
The weekend offers up around a 30% chance, and this may not necessarily occur in the afternoon...so keep a check to the radar even in the morning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.