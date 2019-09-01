(FOX Carolina) - Dorian is poised to impact Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through the middle of next week!
Hurricane Dorian has made landfall near Elbow Cay in the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas with winds of 185 mph, making it one of the strongest in terms of wind speed to ever hit land.
Dorian is expected to hold Cat 5 intensity until sometime Monday evening, after passing through and then north of the Bahamas. It will likely be near Cat 4 strength along the Florida coast Tuesday. A northward turn is expected at some point, meaning it would then move toward the Carolina coastline near Charleston or Myrtle Beach. At this point, it looks as though the storm will be a Category 2 or 3 toward late Wednesday or Thursday morning. It could potentially make a landfall in SC or stay just off the coast.
As far as local South Carolina beach weather is concerned, the heavier rain and strong wind would move in Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the immediate SC coast Wednesday and into early Thursday. Coastal flooding and beach erosion remain likely, so stay tuned for updates.
In the western Carolinas, we aren't expecting widespread, heavy rain from the storm, but we will be on the edge of it (if it takes the track we are looking at now). If the models trend farther west, we could be dealing with heavy rain locally for Wednesday and Thursday.
