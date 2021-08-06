Rain chances go up for Saturday, but temperatures should remain in check! It gets hotter for Sunday into next week.
Expect partly cloudy skies to tonight with isolated showers. Saturday will start with clouds and a spotty shower, then the afternoon will bring scattered rain and t-storms. Best chance will be in the mountains with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be sunnier with only a slight chance for rain late day. Highs will finally hit 90 in the Upstate after a while, and mountains will get into the mid 80s (which is normal for this time of year).
The heat sticks around through next week, with afternoon storms possible each day. It will be fairly typical summer pattern.
