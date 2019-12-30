We'll celebrate the new year in chillier air both Tuesday and Wednesday before more rain returns for the end of the week.
Expect a much cooler night tonight with lows in the 30s, steady wind and mostly clear skies.
Despite a mostly sunny sky, both New Years Eve and Day will bring afternoon temperatures in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.
Showers will gradually return to the area later Thursday and likely continue into Thursday night and Friday.
Temperatures during this time will rise from the 40s and 50s Thursday to 50s and 60s Friday.
A few snow showers might fall in some high terrain in western North Carolina Saturday, but other than that, the weekend looks sunny and dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.