Colder temperatures will stick around until the end of the week, then rain takes over! Heavier downpours and a few t-storms could roll through on Saturday.
Today starts with dense fog and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, but no rain as highs stay seasonably cool in the 40s to lower 50s.
Spotty rain moves in tomorrow, with most staying light. Highs get a little milder near 60 degrees.
Even warmer air near 70 degrees Saturday comes with a quick moving system, bringing scattered showers to start, and then heavy downpours and possibly some gusty winds later in the day. Best chance will be during the late afternoon and evening, then skies will clear toward Sunday. There is a small chance for strong storms Saturday and we’ll keep you posted on how that evolves.
Next week looks to bring in several days of sunshine, with a warm-up into midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.