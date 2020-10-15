The coolest air of the season so far will move in Friday, and bring a chill for parts of this weekend. Beautiful weather will stretch into next week as well.
Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers late night. Lows will only cool into the 50s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower before noon, then clearing late day. Highs will warm to 58-65 area-wide and become a bit breezy in the afternoon.
Friday night will be cold! Lows will drop to 43 in the Upstate and 37 in the mountains. Expect frost to be likely in the high terrain, with spotty frost possible in the Upstate.
Saturday looks gorgeous! Sunshine will be abundant and highs will make it to 63 in the Upstate and 59 in the mountains. Therefore you may want to have your long sleeves on most of the day!
Saturday night looks to be just as cold (if not a couple degrees colder) than Friday night. Lows will drop to 36-41 area-wide, with another concern for scattered frost.
Sunday looks sunny, and just a bit warmer than Saturday. Highs will reach 67 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains, which is still cooler than normal for this time of year.
Beautiful weather stretches into next week as temperatures slowly warm up!
