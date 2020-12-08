One more chilly day ahead of a big warm up this week! Sunshine will dominate the sky for several days ahead of weekend showers returning.
This morning, clouds will quickly clear. Temperatures sit in the 20s for much of the area, along with a strong wind in the higher elevations. Due to icy conditions, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties through the morning.
Later today, highs reach 52 in the Upstate and 43 in the mountains under a clear sky. Tonight gets cold again with lows below freezing.
A stretch of warmer temperatures along with sunshine comes from midweek through Friday. Highs reach the 50s Wednesday, and then the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will bring showers Saturday into early Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Overnights won't be quite as cold in the 40s through that time, but another shot of cooler air comes as the sky clears next week, allowing for some light wraparound snow potential in the high peaks.
