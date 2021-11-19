There's a big chill in the air for the Upstate into this weekend. For tonight, we're looking at mainly clear skies and very cold temperatures, in the low 30s for the Upstate, and upper 20s in the mountains.
Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the low 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains, and another night near freezing. Sunday, expect passing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Another round of rain will arrive on Monday, along a cold front, mainly in the first half of the day and then clearing. We'll see highs
It gets cold again Tuesday, highs in the 40s and 50s, before a slow warm-up to near 60 with sun and clouds for Thanksgiving Day.
