Hello everyone! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to Thursday.
This morning will be very chilly with a low near 32 in the Upstate and 27 in the mountains. The day ends up sunny and cool, with highs ranging from 53 in the mountains to 58 for the Upstate once again. This is cooler than usual for this time of year by several degrees.
Friday will be milder, with highs in the 60s and more beautiful sunshine. This weekend will continue the warming trend, with low 70s coming back to the Upstate. Sunday will turn partly cloudy as moisture begins to increase across the area ahead of a cold front.
Showers will be possible Monday into early Tuesday as a front moves in, but the rain should stay light and spotty. Wednesday, however, for Thanksgiving travel, more widespread and sometimes heavy rain moves in which could slow down movement on the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.