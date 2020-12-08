Good morning everyone! We hope you are having a great week so far and staying warm.
It's another chilly day, but a big warm up is on the way, which will arrive later this week. Temperatures across the region today will be in the 40s to the lower 50s. Chilly and below average for this time of year. Tonight gets cold again with lows dropping below freezing.
Starting tomorrow temperatures will be on a warming trend. Returning back into the upper 50s tomorrow, then 60s around the region Thursday and Friday. That mild air and sunshine will extend through the end of the work-week.
By the weekend a round of showers will impact us starting Saturday afternoon lasting into the day Sunday due to a cold front. Once that frontal boundary passes the region, it will provide cooler air for the start of next week.
