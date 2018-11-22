Conditions turn much colder for Black Friday before rain, and perhaps some isolated pockets of ice in the mountains arrives Friday night.
Things stay dry tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s as some clouds build in. Also watch out for a few slicks spots on mountain roads as patchy fog forms that could freeze to some surfaces up there.
Friday will begin with a little bit of sunshine, but be sure to bundle up if you're going shopping because morning temperatures will be in the 30s and only make it into the 40s by the afternoon thanks to increasing clouds.
There's the 'off' chance that we sneak in a shower or two before sunset, but for the most part, rain should hold off until 8-9 PM.
Expect it to rain the entire night Friday with isolated pockets of sleet/freezing rain forming in the eastern facing slopes of the mountains especially above 2500 feet.
Saturday will begin on a rainy note with some localized flooding in some poor drainage spots with 1-2 inches of rain expected.
Most of the rain should be out of here by 10 AM of so, leaving the rest of the day dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s and a little sunshine.
Sunday looks to be arguably our nicest day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Another quick shot of rain will push through late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
It should move out by Monday afternoon leaving cooler air in its wake producing highs in the 40s and 50s.
Expect that same cooler air the rest of next week with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.
