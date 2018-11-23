Colder conditions for Black Friday ahead of overnight rain, and perhaps some isolated pockets of ice in the mountains into early Saturday.
Clear and cold for the early shoppers, with temperatures in the 30s across the board this morning. Once the sun comes up, temperatures won't have much time to climb ahead of clouds building in. Highs only make it into the 40s by the afternoon.
There's a small chance that we sneak in a rain shower or two before sunset, but for the most part, rain should hold off until 8-9 PM. Once rain begins, it will become widespread, with isolated pockets of sleet/freezing rain forming in the eastern facing slopes of the mountains. Those above 2500 feet in elevation are at the greatest risk for slick roads.
Saturday starts with widespread, cold rain, but most of the wet weather will move out 10 AM of so. The rest of the day will clear to some sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the 50s.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans, it'll be comfortable in the 50s to low 60s with sunshine for the entire day. Enjoy some of the nice weather, because another quick shot of rain will push through late Sunday night/early Monday morning. It should move out by Monday afternoon leaving cooler air in its wake, keeping Monday's temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Expect that same cooler air the rest of next week with sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.