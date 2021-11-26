Clear skies and chilly temps today, reaching the low 40s in the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate. A strong breeze gusting to 20-30 mph across the area will have it feeling 5-10° colder than it is outside. Tonight stays mainly clear and cold, with less wind and lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
The weekend looks mainly sunny both days, with highs in the 50s Saturday and warming to the low 60s by Sunday. The mountains top out in the low to mid-50s. Overnights stay cold, so bundle up if you're out late or early in the AM.
Next week stays cool and sunny Monday with highs in the 50s, but a nice warm-up comes Tuesday through Thursday with more sunshine.
