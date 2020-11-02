Sunshine will dominate the week, with cold temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, and then a warm up coming. Rain will hold off for almost the entirety of the next 7 day period.
Cold air sits in place this morning, with breezy conditions, stronger winds happening in the Mountains. A Freeze Warning is in place for the mountains until 9am, along with a Wind Advisory until the afternoon.
Sunshine can be expected through the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s.
Mostly sunny skies will last through a good majority of this week, with temperatures climbing closer to average closer to the weekend.
