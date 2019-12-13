While today will be a soaker with some areas of freezing rain in WNC, conditions improve into the weekend!
A chilly, dreary rain will continue through the day today with temperatures slowly rising to near 40 degrees for most. The rain could be locally heavy at times. The rain may slack up at times today but will stay quite likely even into the evening and overnight hours. 1-2 inches of rain will be likely.
Saturday could start rainy but by afternoon, just scattered showers are expected across the mountains while the Upstate should see some clearing with highs reaching the 50s. Sunday looks great with lots of sun and highs nearing 60 degrees!
Next week, the clouds return quickly Monday ahead of the next cold front arriving Monday night into Tuesday. Another good chance of rain is expected then followed by colder air Wednesday!
