Happy Friday everyone! We hope you had a great week. The weekend is right around the corner.
It's clear and cold across the Upstate, but a few snow showers are favoring the highest peaks of Western North Carolina. If you will be traveling that way, stay safe and watch out for the winter conditions.
This morning (10AM) temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with high temperatures today reaching the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s. By the afternoon mostly sunny skies and that clear sky will remain overnight with low temperatures dropping into the 20s towards Saturday morning.
Saturday's weather story will be similar to Fridays, but during Saturday evening clouds will roll in. On Sunday those clouds will bring rain for the Upstate and a rain/snow mix in the Mountains.
Early next week temperatures will be mild with sunshine, but we'll get a blast of cold air mid-week. With Christmas a week away, we are watching another disturbance which will likely bring the region rain and even a wintry mix. Stay tuned for the latest!
