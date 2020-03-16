You'll notice a chill in the air Monday before warmer air settles back in Tuesday onward. On and off showers continue for several days this week.
Mid and upper 40s start the day, with a brief pocket of rain possible. Temperatures remain stagnant in the lower 50s as a wedge of high pressure sets up to the northeast and filters down cool air and spots of rain and drizzle.
Tuesday will become much warmer with highs in the middle and upper 60s with spotty to scattered showers.
Shower coverage is likely to diminish to around 20% for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm even further into the 70s to near 80!
There's also a tiny ray of hope for some sunshine during the middle to end of the week, but not without some cloud coverage holding on.
Saturday brings a better chance for rain as a cold front approaches, with highs in the 70s, followed by drier, cooler air in the lower 60s by Sunday.
