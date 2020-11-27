Sunshine holds strong for a couple days ahead of a big system that will bring heavy rain Sunday night, and then some mountain snow next week. The Cold that settles in will last several days, so enjoy the warmth for now!
Today starts out in the 30s and 40s, with a clear sky and patchy fog. The afternoon becomes mild with sunshine, as highs reach the mid-60s in the mountains and around70 degrees in the Upstate. Some clouds will move in late this evening, with isolated showers possible Saturday morning.
Skies will clear through the day Saturday, with highs in the 60s and lots of late day sunshine. Sunday will start off dry and sunny, but as highs reach the 50s clouds will push in, followed by rain in the evening and overnight.
Heavy downpours are likely for Monday morning, then it gets COLD! Monday night will bring temps in the 20s and some mountain snow! We could see 1-3” along the TN border and snowflakes as far south as Asheville.
It stays cold after the storm clears, with highs in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday, and in the 50s for much of the rest of next week.
