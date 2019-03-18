Chilly mornings and gorgeous afternoons will last for several days, as a stretch of sunshine lasts throughout most of the week.
This morning, expect temperatures to start in the 30s area-wide, with some below freezing in the mountains. A strong breeze will pick up during the day with full sunshine, allowing temperatures to reach 62 in the Upstate and 52 in the mountains. We're calling it a "perfect 10" day for outdoor plans!
Tuesday ends up a bit cooler with highs in the 50s area-wide, but with less wind it should still feel overall pleasant. Temperatures begin a warming trend from the middle of the week onward.
Wednesday kicks off the first day of spring, and temperatures will start to feel more like it in the days to follow. A mostly sunny sky starts the new season with highs reaching the 50s to lower 60s.
Expect a bigger warm-up Thursday through next weekend bringing highs back into the 60s to near 70 in the Upstate and well into the 60s in the mountains.
