Chilly mornings and mild afternoons will be the story for the western Carolinas these next couple days before more rain returns later in the week.
Winds will diminish a little, but still be noticeable as lows reach the upper 30s/lower 40s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate by Wednesday morning.
Expect a calmer day Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday will be a near-carbon copy of Wednesday with another chilly morning and highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Clouds will build back in Thursday night into Friday morning, which will be followed by showers returning to the area.
Periods of rain are possible heading into Saturday and Sunday, but forecast computer models are still in lots of disagreement on the timing and amount of moisture we'll receive.
Right now though, it looks like the best chances for rain will be Friday and Saturday with fewer showers in the area Sunday and Monday.
