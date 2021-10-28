Rain is on the way for Thursday into Friday. Clearing skies are on the way toward Halloween.
Expect a cool rain to develop today, with spotty showers by late morning and heavier rain in the afternoon. Highs stay chilly, mainly in the 50s to barely 60 degrees, and a breeze will develop making it feel even cooler.
Scattered showers will remain overnight with lows in the 40s to low 50s, and while more periods of rain are possible through Friday, rain should end up fairly light. Highs return to near 60 degrees.
Winds will be gusty throughout the end of the week as an area of low pressure moves by and to our northeast.
Winds will settle down this weekend, with rain slowly ending by late Saturday. Halloween turns sunny throughout the day with highs in the 60s! Trick or treat weather is looking really nice with pleasant temps in the low 60s and 50s under clear skies.
