Rain is on the way for Thursday into Friday. Clearing skies are on the way toward Halloween.
Expect a cool rain to develop into Thursday, with the morning bringing increasing clouds, then steady rain for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 50s only!
Rain will thin out through the night, but isolated showers will remain. More periods of rain are possible through Friday, but rain should be fairly light.
Winds will be gusty throughout as an area of low pressure moves by and to our northeast.
Winds will settle this weekend, with rain slowly ending on Saturday. Clouds will linger until early on Sunday, Halloween is looking sunny with highs in the 60s! Trick or treat weather is looking really nice with pleasant temps in the low 60s under clear skies.
