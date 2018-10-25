Rain is on the way, along with very chilly temperatures for Friday. Rain clears out slowly through the weekend with temps getting closer to normal for this time of year.
Showers will push in overnight, bringing a good chance for rain by the Friday morning commute. Rain will stick around through the day, with intervals of moderate to heavy rain, then slowly thin out Friday night. Highs will stay in the 40s all day long.
By Saturday morning we’ll see much less rain, but isolated showers will remain. The sun should peek out during the afternoon with highs warming back into the 60s.
Sunday should be a pretty nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the 60s. Another chance for showers is back by Sunday night as a quick moving system comes in. We could even see a few snowflakes mixed with rain along the TN border in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.