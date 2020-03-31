Rain moves in today, with temperatures struggling to warm out of the 50s! Better weather is on tap late week with sunshine and a warm-up.
This morning starts in the low to mid-50s under an overcast sky. Isolated showers will build in. Highs will only get into the low to upper 50s through the day with occasional rain. The most widespread rain is expected late afternoon into the evening, before tapering off overnight.
Wednesday will be cooler and a bit breezy! The mountains could see a lingering rain shower early, as well as a possible high elevation snow shower or two. Sunshine will emerge for everyone later in the day and highs will get back into the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Sunshine dominates Thursday and Friday, with highs warming back to the low and mid-70s toward the end of the week. Our next rain chance comes Sunday into Monday.
