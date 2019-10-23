Beautiful fall weather will continue through Thursday! Rain chances will start to increase this weekend as heavy rain pushes across the southeast.
Tonight will be very chilly! Lows will drop to 42 in the Upstate and 36 in the mountains, prompting a frost advisory for much of western North Carolina through 9AM Thursday. The rest of the day looks sunny and mild with highs reaching to near 70 by late afternoon.
Friday is now looking mostly dry, with just a few clouds moving in toward late day. Highs will warm into the 60s. Late day into the overnight we could see a few showers, but the best rain chance looks to hold off until late Saturday into Sunday.
Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and scattered rain. Rain becomes widespread toward Sunday morning. Rain totals don’t look terribly high, but over an inch of rain could fall through the weekend.
We will continue to fine tune the forecast on rain timing so you can plan your outdoor activities!
Next week could bring the first freeze in the mountains and some Upstate frost as a strong cold front heads our way… Stay tuned!!!
