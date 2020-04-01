Expect a chilly Thursday morning followed by a warmer sunnier stretch through the first part of this weekend.
More sunshine is a safe bet Thursday with highs reaching the lower and middle 60s with a steady northerly breeze.
We'll jump into the 70s Friday and likely stay there moving forward.
The weekend overall looks good with decent sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s.
A slight chance for showers exists Sunday, but shouldn't end up amounting to much.
Shower chances will gradually increase through Tuesday and Wednesday as a front stalls over the area.
Temperatures during this time will continue to climb into the 80s by next Wednesday.
