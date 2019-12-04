More mild air is in store for Thursday, ahead of a couple of significant cold fronts! The first one will bring a weekend cool-down, then a major cold blasé arrives next week.
Expect clear skies and chilly conditions tonight! Lows will drop to 37 in the Upstate and 32 for the mountains by Thursday morning. Throughout the day expect sunny skies and pleasant temps! Highs will reach 57-62 area-wide!
Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of a slight chance for rain on Friday. Temps will cool down as the clouds and rain clear out Friday night, leaving Saturday and Sunday in the low 50s! At least we should stay dry through the weekend, before rain hits next week.
Expect showers to push in late Sunday night into Monday, ahead of some heavier rain on Tuesday! Once the rain pushes out, it gets COLD! Bitter chill arrives for Wednesday through Friday of next week! Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.