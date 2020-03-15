You'll notice a decent chill in the air Monday before warmer air settles back in Tuesday onward as on and off showers continue for a good chunk of the week.
A shower or two is possible tonight along with a few areas of fog and lows in the middle 40s.
Monday's temperatures are likely to remain stagnant in the lower 50s as a wedge of high pressure sets up to the northeast and filters down cool moisture.
A few showers and patchy drizzle will also be possible throughout the day.
Tuesday will be much warmer with highs in the middle 60s with spotty to scattered showers.
Shower coverage is likely to diminish somewhat through the end of the week as temperatures warm even further into the 70s to near 80!
There's also a tiny ray of hope for some sunshine during the middle to end of the week, but not without some decent cloud coverage.
Another cold front will cool us back into the 50s by next Sunday which will be accompanied by more showers Friday into Saturday.
