Our work week will begin on a chilly note before a disturbance moves up the Carolina coast that will deliver spotty rain on Tuesday.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s as some high thin clouds remain overhead.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Polk and Rutherford Counties where the growing season has officially begun (it hasn't yet in the NC mountains) from 4 AM to 9 AM Monday.
The rest of the day Monday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
A lower pressure system will move up the Carolina coast Tuesday which will deliver spotty rain to the area in the morning.
There's also a very small chance that some light wet snow could mix in Tuesday morning in the foothills and easternmost parts of the Upstate thanks to sub-freezing air in the lower and middle atmosphere.
Any impacts though would be very small if this indeed happened, which again, the chance is very small.
The rest of the day Tuesday will be chilly and decently sunny with highs still in the lower and middle 50s.
Temperatures will soar back into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday thanks to high pressure moving in from the southwest.
That will keep our temperatures above normal through next weekend.
There will also be another round of scattered showers that will move through the area on Friday and should dry up by Saturday.
