Expect lots of sunshine Thursday with a steady wind accompanying with highs in the lower 60s to near 70.
Spotty to scattered showers return to the area (no severe threat) late Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
That will be followed by a big chill for Mother's Day weekend. Expect morning lows to be in the 30s and low 40s Saturday and then near-freezing temperatures in the mountains Sunday morning.
Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday followed by all 60s on Sunday with lots of sunshine.
Things look to stay dry through at least the middle of next week as highs return to the 60s and 70s.
