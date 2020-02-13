Chilly weather settles in for Valentine’s Day and this weekend. Rain chances return toward Tuesday of next week.
Clouds will clear out tonight, with temps dropping to 38 in the Upstate and 31 in the mountains. Expect sunshine for Valentines Day with breezy winds and highs in the 40s for the mountains and 50s in the Upstate. Friday night will be very cold for all the dates and activities going on. Lows will drop into the 20s area-wide.
Saturday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the 40s, so definitely feeling more like winter! Sunday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. The entire weekend should remain dry.
A system approaches next week, but President’s Day should be spared from any significant rainfall. Most of the shower activity looks to push in toward Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.