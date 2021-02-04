A slight warm up comes today after starting below freezing, but we're watching for rain to come Friday morning with a chance for mountain mix.
This morning starts in the 20s, with a clear sky and light breeze. With a partly cloudy sky, highs reach 48 in the mountains and 53 in the Upstate. The clouds thicken up tonight, keeping lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Rain arrives late overnight and into Friday morning. Isolated high peaks could see brief wintry mix, mainly above 3500' in elevation. Also for the highest peaks, a Wind Advisory goes into effect overnight from 7pm until 4am Friday for gusts up to 50 mph.
Through Friday, the sky will dry out with a peek of sunshine or two by the end of the day as highs reach the low to mid-50s.
Over the weekend, expect sunshine in the low to mid-50s on Saturday, making for a great day outside. Sunday could bring a brief Upstate shower, mainly south of the I-85 line, and otherwise dry conditions.
The pattern shifts a bit next week, bringing another round of rain by Tuesday, but also some slightly warmer temperatures.
