We'll get chilly again tonight before temperatures finally start to feel like Spring which officially begins Wednesday evening.
Wednesday will end up being a bit on the cool side too with highs in the 50s to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds will gradually build back into the area later Wednesday evening and will continue to do so on Thursday.
There's also a slight chance at a couple of brief mountain showers Thursday while the Upstate stays dry and mild with highs in the middle 60s.
There's also the possibility of a few high elevation snowflakes mixing in Thursday night.
That will leave us sunnier and much warmer for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 60s and lower 70s before more rain returns early next week.
